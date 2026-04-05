Tragic Easter Event: High Winds Cause Fatalities in Germany

A tragic incident unfolded during an Easter egg hunt in northern Germany, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a 10-month-old girl. High winds caused a 100-foot tree to topple on a group participating in the event near Satrupholm.

The victims were part of a gathering from a residential facility that serves new mothers and pregnant women. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the infant passed away later in the hospital.

The German weather service had issued high wind warnings in the area. Grief counselors were dispatched to assist those affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)