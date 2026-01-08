Clement Noel Triumphs in Icy Slalom Showdown

France's reigning Olympic slalom champion, Clement Noel, delivered a stunning performance in icy conditions to secure his first victory of the World Cup Alpine skiing season. With the Milano Cortina Games approaching, Noel's win marks a significant achievement.

Under the floodlights of the Italian resort Madonna di Campiglio, Noel outpaced Finland's Eduard Hallberg by 0.12 seconds. Hallberg, who led after the first run, stumbled near the end, costing him the win. France's Paco Rassat secured third place, reinforcing his podium aspirations for this season.

Noel's triumph is his 15th career victory in the World Cup, positioning him just three points behind leader Norway's Timon Haugan in the slalom standings. With five different winners in as many races this season, the competition remains fierce as athletes prepare for the upcoming Olympics on February 6.