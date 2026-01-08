Left Menu

Clement Noel Triumphs in Icy Slalom Showdown

Clement Noel claimed his first World Cup win of the season by mastering icy conditions in Madonna di Campiglio. The reigning Olympic slalom champion beat Finland's Eduard Hallberg by 0.12 seconds, becoming the fifth different winner this year. Noel is now three points behind in the slalom standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:40 IST
France's reigning Olympic slalom champion, Clement Noel, delivered a stunning performance in icy conditions to secure his first victory of the World Cup Alpine skiing season. With the Milano Cortina Games approaching, Noel's win marks a significant achievement.

Under the floodlights of the Italian resort Madonna di Campiglio, Noel outpaced Finland's Eduard Hallberg by 0.12 seconds. Hallberg, who led after the first run, stumbled near the end, costing him the win. France's Paco Rassat secured third place, reinforcing his podium aspirations for this season.

Noel's triumph is his 15th career victory in the World Cup, positioning him just three points behind leader Norway's Timon Haugan in the slalom standings. With five different winners in as many races this season, the competition remains fierce as athletes prepare for the upcoming Olympics on February 6.

