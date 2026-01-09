Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hall of Fame goalie Glenn Hall dies at 94

Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall, who set a record with 502 consecutive starts in net, died Wednesday in Stony Plain, Alberta. He was 94. Hall was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and won ‌the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in the 1955-56 season. The 13-time All-Star was dubbed with the nickname "Mr. Goalie" during his 18-season NHL career that ended in 1971.

Colts GM all in on bringing back QB Daniel Jones

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard believes the Colts have what they need at ⁠quarterback, beginning with Daniel Jones. The quarterback room went through multiple transitions as former starter Anthony Richardson yielded the spot in preseason to free-agent signee Jones, who like Richardson later sustained a season-ending injury. Indianapolis resorted to bringing Philip Rivers, 44, out of retirement before the team played its way out of playoff contention and started rookie Riley Leonard in the season finale.

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore faces weapons charge

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is facing a ​weapons charge following a traffic stop near Cleveland. Lattimore, 29, was arrested on Wednesday night in Lakewood, Ohio. He was booked into jail and later released, according to police records.

Olympics-American snowboarder Kim dislocates shoulder ‍ahead of Olympics

U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim, who is aiming to become the first woman to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the halfpipe next month, said on Thursday she had dislocated a shoulder during training in Switzerland. It was unclear how the injury would affect her ability to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games that begin in Italy in early February. Kim said she would know more about the situation after she undergoes an MRI on Friday.

Buccaneers fire OC Josh Grizzard in staff overhaul

Josh Grizzard is out ⁠after one season ‌as offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers, which puts Tampa ⁠Bay in position to hire a fifth primary play-caller in as many years. Grizzard and quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis were fired by head coach Todd Bowles, who vowed to "make needed changes" to this coaching staff after the Bucs missed the playoffs and finished the ‍season 8-9.

Dolphins fire head coach Mike McDaniel after 7-10 season

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday morning after four seasons. The Dolphins started the 2025 season with six losses in seven games, fired general manager Chris Grier in ​October and owner Stephen Ross opted to delay a decision on McDaniel until after the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ask Bucks for a trade? 'Never'

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he considers himself a member of the ⁠Milwaukee Bucks for life -- or as long as the team will have him. Despite speculation in the first part of the 2025-26 NBA season that he wants out of Milwaukee, he told The Athletic that he would never ask the only team he's known as ⁠a pro to trade him.

WTA roundup: Madison Keys wins Brisbane triple tiebreak

No. 5 seed Madison Keys won the first triple-tiebreak match of her career Thursday, outlasting No. 12 Diana Shnaider of Russia 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) in the third round of the Brisbane International in Australia. Rallying from a set down and a 4-2 deficit in the second set, Keys finished the thriller in just under three hours. Keys compiled a ⁠38-17 edge in winners, including nine aces, to set up a quarterfinal clash with No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Report: Phillies schedule meeting with SS Bo Bichette

The Philadelphia Phillies have scheduled a meeting with ⁠free agent shortstop Bo Bichette, The Athletic reported on ‌Thursday. A two-time All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette batted .311 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs in 139 games last season for the American League pennant winners.

Report: Orioles make $8.5M deal with SS Gunnar Henderson, avoid arbitration

The Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration by reaching agreement with star shortstop Gunnar Hendeson on an $8.5 million contract for ⁠the 2026 season, MLB.com reported on Thursday. Henderson's deal, which was not confirmed by the club, is a franchise record for a player in ‍his first year of arbitration eligibility, per the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)