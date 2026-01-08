Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

In a nail-biting climax to the Ashes series, Australia's batting line-up faces an uphill battle, having reached 71-2 at lunch, thus requiring 89 more runs for a decisive 4-1 series victory over England. Both Travis Head and Jake Weatherald fell before the interval, courtesy of Josh Tongue's skillful bowling.

The day began with England resuming at 302-8 and extending their lead to 159 runs. Mitchell Starc played a pivotal role, capturing the final wickets swiftly. Despite contentious technology decisions, including a disputed DRS call that went against England, Australia's chase for the remaining runs continued.

Tensions surged when England reviewed a caught behind decision, but the TV umpire upheld the original call due to inconclusive evidence. With two full sessions left and eight Australian wickets standing, England's hopes hinge on breaking through a resilient batting order on an aging pitch.