Pakistan Cricketers Face Exclusion in 'The Hundred' League Auction

Pakistan's cricketers may face exclusion from 'The Hundred' league auction, with reports suggesting Indian-owned franchises are likely to bypass them. Opener Sahibzada Farhan stated such decisions are beyond their control, amidst ongoing discussions regarding the limited inclusion of Pakistani players.

Four franchises, linked to the IPL, are reportedly avoiding Pakistani players. Despite this, Farhan expressed optimism, emphasizing the desire to play in top leagues like 'The Hundred.'

The IPL has not featured Pakistani players since 2008, affecting their participation in other globally popular leagues with IPL ownership affiliations, such as SA20 and UAE's ILT20. England captain Harry Brook remarked on the loss of missing out on Pakistani talent for enhancing the competition.