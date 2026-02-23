Left Menu

Pakistan Cricketers Face Exclusion in 'The Hundred' League Auction

Pakistan's cricketers may be overlooked by Indian-owned franchises in 'The Hundred' auction, despite registration by 67 players. Opener Sahibzada Farhan acknowledged the exclusion discussion was out of their hands, hoping for opportunities despite potential bias due to IPL franchise ownership links.

Updated: 23-02-2026 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's cricketers may face exclusion from 'The Hundred' league auction, with reports suggesting Indian-owned franchises are likely to bypass them. Opener Sahibzada Farhan stated such decisions are beyond their control, amidst ongoing discussions regarding the limited inclusion of Pakistani players.

Four franchises, linked to the IPL, are reportedly avoiding Pakistani players. Despite this, Farhan expressed optimism, emphasizing the desire to play in top leagues like 'The Hundred.'

The IPL has not featured Pakistani players since 2008, affecting their participation in other globally popular leagues with IPL ownership affiliations, such as SA20 and UAE's ILT20. England captain Harry Brook remarked on the loss of missing out on Pakistani talent for enhancing the competition.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

