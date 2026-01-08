Left Menu

Igor Thiago: Brazil's Goal Machine in Premier League

Igor Thiago has set a new record for Brazilian players in the Premier League by scoring 16 goals in a single season. The Brentford striker surpassed notable Brazilians such as Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Martinelli. This performance comes as he aims for a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Igor Thiago, a rising star in the Premier League, has emerged as the highest-scoring Brazilian in a single season, tallying 16 goals for Brentford.

The 24-year-old surpassed the previous record held by several renowned Brazilians including Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Martinelli, setting a new benchmark for excellence.

As Thiago continues his impressive campaign, he is making a strong case for inclusion in Brazil's national team for the upcoming World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

