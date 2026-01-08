Igor Thiago: Brazil's Goal Machine in Premier League
Igor Thiago has set a new record for Brazilian players in the Premier League by scoring 16 goals in a single season. The Brentford striker surpassed notable Brazilians such as Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Martinelli. This performance comes as he aims for a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Igor Thiago, a rising star in the Premier League, has emerged as the highest-scoring Brazilian in a single season, tallying 16 goals for Brentford.
The 24-year-old surpassed the previous record held by several renowned Brazilians including Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Martinelli, setting a new benchmark for excellence.
As Thiago continues his impressive campaign, he is making a strong case for inclusion in Brazil's national team for the upcoming World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes for Record Military Budget in 2027 Amid Controversy
Kevin Keegan's Brave Battle: Football Legend Fights Cancer
Kevin Keegan's Courageous Battle: From Football Legend to Cancer Warrior
Haryana Dominates 68th National Shooting Championship with Record Medal Haul
Technology Stocks Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs Amid Mixed Economic Signals