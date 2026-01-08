Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Final Test Win
Australia secured a 4-1 Ashes series victory against England with a five-wicket win in the final test. Despite England's efforts to reduce the margin, Australia successfully chased down a target of 160. Usman Khawaja marked his retirement with a victory after 88 tests.
Australia sealed its dominance in the Ashes series with a five-wicket victory in the concluding test match, held on Thursday, marking a 4-1 series win against England.
The Australians managed to bowl England out for 342 during the series finale's fifth morning, leaving them needing 160 runs to win. Amid rising tension due to successive wickets and a challenged DRS review, Alex Carey delivered the winning hit, taking the hosts to 161 for five in just 31 overs.
This win not only retained the Ashes but also witnessed the end of 39-year-old Usman Khawaja's illustrious career. Despite England's gritty performance in Melbourne, Australia began briskly, propelled by Travis Head's consistent form, while the series witnessed a record 211,032 attendees at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
