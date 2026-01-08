Left Menu

Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Thrilling Final Day Victory

Australia secured a five-wicket victory to win the Ashes series 4-1 against England. Despite challenges, Josh Tongue's efforts couldn't prevent Australia from achieving their 160-run target. Key performances from Alex Carey and Cameron Green led to Australia's success, while Travis Head was named Man of the Match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:41 IST
Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Thrilling Final Day Victory

Australia emerged victorious in the Ashes, claiming the series 4-1 with a tense five-wicket win on the final day of the fifth test. They successfully achieved their 160-run target, impressively navigating through England's bowling attack led by Josh Tongue.

England's resilient approach was evident, despite missing captain Ben Stokes, which provided challenges in defending the relatively low total. Australia overcame these hurdles with Alex Carey and Cameron Green at the helm, while Travis Head's early contributions were instrumental.

Mitchell Starc was a standout performer, earning Player of the Series honors for his 31 wickets. The series concluded with Australia reflecting on their strong performance, while England acknowledged Australia's prowess in the gripping contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger Shifts in India’s Appliance Manufacturing

Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger...

 India
2
Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for Brown Plant Hoppers Management in Paddy

Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for...

 India
3
"We could have done better": England captain Ben Stokes after losing Ashes 4-1

"We could have done better": England captain Ben Stokes after losing Ashes 4...

 Australia
4
From 2017 to 2026: Assets of several BMC poll candidates see steep jump

From 2017 to 2026: Assets of several BMC poll candidates see steep jump

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026