Australia Clinches Ashes Series with Thrilling Final Day Victory

Australia emerged victorious in the Ashes, claiming the series 4-1 with a tense five-wicket win on the final day of the fifth test. They successfully achieved their 160-run target, impressively navigating through England's bowling attack led by Josh Tongue.

England's resilient approach was evident, despite missing captain Ben Stokes, which provided challenges in defending the relatively low total. Australia overcame these hurdles with Alex Carey and Cameron Green at the helm, while Travis Head's early contributions were instrumental.

Mitchell Starc was a standout performer, earning Player of the Series honors for his 31 wickets. The series concluded with Australia reflecting on their strong performance, while England acknowledged Australia's prowess in the gripping contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)