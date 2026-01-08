Left Menu

Australia Clinches Ashes Series 4-1 with Thrilling Final Test Victory

Australia secured a 4-1 Ashes series triumph by chasing down a 160-run target against England. Despite England's efforts, key performances by Carey and Green led to a five-wicket victory. England's Bethell shone with a maiden century, while Starc wrapped up England's innings, highlighting Australia's strong bowling attack throughout the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:13 IST
Australia Clinches Ashes Series 4-1 with Thrilling Final Test Victory

Australia clinched a 4-1 series victory in the Ashes by achieving a 160-run target against England on the final day of the fifth test. Despite some nervous moments, Australia's victory underscored their dominance throughout the series.

England, led by Josh Tongue's valiant 3-42 bowling performance, fought back but fell short of their goal. Alex Carey and Cameron Green were instrumental in securing Australia's win, overcoming a tenacious English bowling lineup.

England's Dan Bethell was a standout performer, scoring a maiden century that kept England in contention. However, Mitchell Starc's 3-72, closing with 31 wickets for the series, ensured Australia's place as Ashes victors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global
2
NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

 India
3
Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger Shifts in India’s Appliance Manufacturing

Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger...

 India
4
Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for Brown Plant Hoppers Management in Paddy

Parijat Industries (India) Limited Introduces a New Patented Insecticide for...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026