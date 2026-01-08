Australia Clinches Ashes Series 4-1 with Thrilling Final Test Victory

Australia clinched a 4-1 series victory in the Ashes by achieving a 160-run target against England on the final day of the fifth test. Despite some nervous moments, Australia's victory underscored their dominance throughout the series.

England, led by Josh Tongue's valiant 3-42 bowling performance, fought back but fell short of their goal. Alex Carey and Cameron Green were instrumental in securing Australia's win, overcoming a tenacious English bowling lineup.

England's Dan Bethell was a standout performer, scoring a maiden century that kept England in contention. However, Mitchell Starc's 3-72, closing with 31 wickets for the series, ensured Australia's place as Ashes victors.

(With inputs from agencies.)