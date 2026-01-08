Australia Clinches Ashes Series 4-1 with Thrilling Final Test Victory
Australia secured a 4-1 Ashes series triumph by chasing down a 160-run target against England. Despite England's efforts, key performances by Carey and Green led to a five-wicket victory. England's Bethell shone with a maiden century, while Starc wrapped up England's innings, highlighting Australia's strong bowling attack throughout the series.
Australia clinched a 4-1 series victory in the Ashes by achieving a 160-run target against England on the final day of the fifth test. Despite some nervous moments, Australia's victory underscored their dominance throughout the series.
England, led by Josh Tongue's valiant 3-42 bowling performance, fought back but fell short of their goal. Alex Carey and Cameron Green were instrumental in securing Australia's win, overcoming a tenacious English bowling lineup.
England's Dan Bethell was a standout performer, scoring a maiden century that kept England in contention. However, Mitchell Starc's 3-72, closing with 31 wickets for the series, ensured Australia's place as Ashes victors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
