Kauvery Hospital & Tamil Nadu Seniors Tennis Club Organise Open Tennis Tournament

Kauvery Hospital and Tamil Nadu Seniors Tennis Club successfully organised the Open Tennis Tournament for senior citizens on January 3rd and 4th at the YMCA Grounds, Nandanam, Chennai. The successful conduct of the tournament reaffirmed the commitment of Tamil Nadu Open Senior Tennis Club and Kauvery Hospital towards encouraging fitness, wellness, and active lifestyles among senior citizens through sports initiatives.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:44 IST
Kauvery Hospital and Tamil Nadu Seniors Tennis Club successfully organised the Open Tennis Tournament for senior citizens on January 3rd and 4th at the YMCA Grounds, Nandanam, Chennai. The two-day tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 210 senior tennis players from Chennai and nearby regions. The matches were conducted across multiple age categories, including 45–50, 50–55, 55–60, 60–65, 65–70,70–75 and 75 above, highlighting the growing passion for competitive sport among senior citizens. The tournament featured seven categories each in singles and doubles, offering players an excellent platform to compete, stay active, and engage socially. The matches were played in a spirited yet friendly atmosphere, reflecting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and camaraderie in promoting healthy and active aging. The awards were presented by Dr. Singaravadivelu V, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet who graced the valedictory function. Participants expressed their appreciation for the smooth organisation and facilities provided throughout the event. The successful conduct of the tournament reaffirmed the commitment of Tamil Nadu Open Senior Tennis Club and Kauvery Hospital towards encouraging fitness, wellness, and active lifestyles among senior citizens through sports initiatives.

