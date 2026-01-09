Left Menu

Antim Panghal's Strategy to Face Off Against Wrestling Titan Yui Susaki

Antim Panghal prepares diligently for the Pro Wrestling League, studying renowned wrestler Yui Susaki. Despite Susaki's formidable reputation, Antim remains focused and optimistic, learning from her techniques and past matches. With strategic insights and growing maturity, Antim aims to excel in the 2026 PWL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:09 IST
  • India

Antim Panghal is gearing up for the Pro Wrestling League with a keen eye on opponent Yui Susaki's former matches. This analytical approach forms a central part of her strategy to face off with the two-time Olympic medallist.

Respectful but unfazed by Susaki's dominant reputation, Antim focuses on learning from the Japanese wrestler's techniques. Susaki's impressive Rs 60 lakh auction bid underscores her prowess, yet Antim remains confident to tackle the PWL challenge.

With sincere preparation and strategic insights, Antim prepares to give her best in the upcoming 2026 PWL season, focusing on a balanced training regimen and crucial international exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

