Left Menu

Fenerbahce Lands Midfield Maestro Matteo Guendouzi in Strategic Move

Fenerbahce has secured French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio. Guendouzi, 26, previously played for Lorient, Arsenal, Hertha Berlin, and Marseille. His contract with Fenerbahce spans four and a half years, marking a significant acquisition for the Turkish club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gdansk | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:58 IST
Fenerbahce Lands Midfield Maestro Matteo Guendouzi in Strategic Move
  • Country:
  • Poland

Fenerbahce has made a bold acquisition by signing French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Serie A's Lazio, as confirmed by both clubs on Friday. This move is set to bolster the Turkish club's midfield strength.

Guendouzi, at 26, has an impressive resume, having started his career at Lorient, moved to Arsenal in 2018, and spent time on loan at Hertha Berlin and Marseille. His talent was recognized by Marseille, leading to a permanent signing in 2022 before his switch to Lazio in 2024.

Now, Fenerbahce has secured Guendouzi's services for four and a half years. The deal underlines the club's ambitions and strategic planning for future competitions. With the current exchange rate pegging $1 at 0.8586 euros, the financial terms further highlight the attractive prospects drawn by the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

 India
2
Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

 Global
3
Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

 India
4
Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026