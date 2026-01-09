Fenerbahce has made a bold acquisition by signing French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Serie A's Lazio, as confirmed by both clubs on Friday. This move is set to bolster the Turkish club's midfield strength.

Guendouzi, at 26, has an impressive resume, having started his career at Lorient, moved to Arsenal in 2018, and spent time on loan at Hertha Berlin and Marseille. His talent was recognized by Marseille, leading to a permanent signing in 2022 before his switch to Lazio in 2024.

Now, Fenerbahce has secured Guendouzi's services for four and a half years. The deal underlines the club's ambitions and strategic planning for future competitions. With the current exchange rate pegging $1 at 0.8586 euros, the financial terms further highlight the attractive prospects drawn by the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)