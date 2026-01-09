Left Menu

Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

Russia claims to have fired its hypersonic Oreshnik missile at Ukrainian targets as a response to a purported Ukrainian drone strike on a presidential residence. Kyiv denies the allegations, labeling them as an absurd lie meant to hinder peace negotiations. The missile is said to be impossible to intercept.

09-01-2026
In a dramatic escalation, the Russian military announced it has unleashed its hypersonic Oreshnik missile on targets in Ukraine. Officials claim the attack was a retaliatory strike following an alleged Ukrainian drone assault on President Vladimir Putin's residence in late December, a charge that Kyiv passionately denies.

The Oreshnik, a missile boasting speeds over ten times the speed of sound, struck critical infrastructures, according to Russia's defense ministry. While the missile can carry nuclear warheads, there is no indication such firepower was used in this instance. The assault also involved other advanced weaponry and aimed at a drone factory and energy installations.

Despite Russia's assertion of pinpoint accuracy, the effectiveness and veracity of the attack remain under dispute. Ukraine condemns the allegations as a fabrication, crafted to thwart peace dialogues. Meanwhile, unease lingers among Western allies, including the U.S., who remain skeptical about the missile's capabilities.

