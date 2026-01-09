Left Menu

Yogesh Dahiya: Kabaddi's Rising Star Set for Asian Games Glory

Yogesh Dahiya, a promising kabaddi defender from Haryana, is set to make his mark at the Asian Games. Known for his lethal double thigh hold, he recently attracted attention in the Pro Kabaddi League auction. Dahiya's journey from a rural background to international competitions showcases determination and talent.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:53 IST
Yogesh Dahiya: Kabaddi's Rising Star Set for Asian Games Glory
Yogesh Dahiya
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Yogesh Dahiya, a rising kabaddi defender, is poised to make an impact at the Asian Games in Japan. Known for his calm demeanor and deadly double thigh hold, Dahiya's journey from Haryana to his first senior India call-up underscores his talent and determination.

Dahiya, 21, recently made headlines when the Bengaluru Bulls acquired him for Rs 1.125 crore in the Pro Kabaddi League 12 auction, briefly making him the most expensive Indian defender. His athletic prowess originates from Haryana, a state famed for producing robust athletes.

Despite setbacks, Dahiya's dedication is unwavering. He aspires to follow in the footsteps of India's defending Asian Games kabaddi champions. His coach, Surender, praises his god-gifted talent and remarkable double thigh hold, asserting that Dahiya is among the finest defenders globally.

