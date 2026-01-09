Left Menu

Antoine Semenyo Joins Manchester City: A Game-Changer for Premier League Ambitions

Manchester City has signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth to bolster their attacking line-up in pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory. The 26-year-old has been signed for £65 million on a 5.5-year deal, adding depth to City’s winger options amid current injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:07 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City has bolstered its attacking options by signing Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a strategic move ahead of an intense Premier League and Champions League campaign. The high-profile signing marks City's intent to solidify their offensive line-up with Semenyo's dynamic style.

Semenyo, who has been impressive this season with 10 goals, joins City on a £65 million deal spanning 5.5 years. At 26, he anticipates significant growth in his career at the club, backed by Homegrown and foreign talents like Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb, the latter currently sidelined by injury.

The signing underscores Pep Guardiola's tactical evolution towards counterattacking play, with Director of Football Hugo Viana lauding Semenyo as the "ideal" addition. As City maintains its Premier League chase from the second spot, Semenyo could make a decisive debut against Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday.

