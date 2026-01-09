Left Menu

Kevin Pietersen Calls for Andy Flower's Return After England's Ashes Defeat

In response to England's 4-1 Ashes loss to Australia under head coach Brendon McCullum, former cricket star Kevin Pietersen suggests reinstalling Andy Flower as England's coach. Flower, with past successes as England and IPL team coach, may align better with modern players, according to Pietersen.

Andy Flower. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Following England's 4-1 Ashes series defeat to Australia, former cricket star Kevin Pietersen has recommended a change in the national team's coaching staff. Brendon McCullum, while lauded for transforming England's Test team into an aggressive, fearless squad since his appointment in 2022, faced criticism following this latest setback.

Australia secured the series win, claiming a decisive 5-wicket victory in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with standout performances from players including Mitchell Starc and Travis Head. Despite a lone win for England in Melbourne, victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide ensured Australia's dominant campaign.

Pietersen, in a social media post, proposed bringing back former coach Andy Flower, highlighting his adaptability and success in modern cricket contexts. As England's head coach from 2009, Flower led the team to multiple Ashes victories and an ICC T20 World Cup title. Despite leaving after a defeat in the 2013-14 Ashes, Flower's recent triumph with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL suggests he may be a suitable fit for England once more.

