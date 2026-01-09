Tamil Nadu Dragons Secures Bonus in Thrilling Hockey Clash

In an exhilarating and high-scoring Men's Hockey India League match, Tamil Nadu Dragons emerged victorious against SG Pipers by clinching a critical bonus point in a dramatic shootout. The game, which ended in a 4-4 draw during regulation, highlighted the offensive prowess of both teams.

The match began with SG Pipers setting an aggressive pace, quickly taking control and securing a penalty corner that went unconverted. Amit Rohidas was the first to score for the Dragons, converting a penalty corner to open the tally. The first quarter concluded with a 1-1 draw, as Tomas Domene found the equalizer for the Pipers.

The second quarter witnessed a burst of goals with Tamil Nadu's Paul Philipp Kaufmann regaining the lead, only for Tomas Domene to respond with his second goal. Tom Craig added another for the Dragons. Despite relentless efforts from SG Pipers, a late equalizer by Aditya Lalage forced the game into a shootout, where the Dragons secured the bonus point.

