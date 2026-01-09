Accommodation Chaos: National Boxing Championships in Turmoil

Boxers, coaches, and officials from several state units found themselves in a logistical nightmare at the National Boxing Championships when they were unexpectedly asked to vacate their accommodations. The ongoing event faced fresh turmoil as the situation repeated for a second consecutive day, raising concerns over the management.

Upon returning from the competition venue, many were stunned to learn that their room bookings were not confirmed for the event's final days. Some officials claimed that belongings were moved to the reception without prior notice. Teams from states like Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Kerala reported similar issues.

The Boxing Federation of India responded swiftly, arranging alternative accommodation near the venue to address the grievances. Despite the intervention, this controversy is one of many disrupting the National Championships, alongside refereeing disputes and scheduling issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)