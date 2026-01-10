Strife and Unity: Nigeria's Preps for AFCON Clash
Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Algeria is clouded by internal disputes involving striker Victor Osimhen. There are speculations about unpaid bonuses and tensions in the team following an on-field disagreement. Coach Éric Chelle focuses on the game, as Nigeria aims for a fourth title.
- Country:
- Morocco
As Nigeria gears up for its Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Algeria, preparations are overshadowed by speculations of internal strife. Central to the drama is star striker Victor Osimhen, amid reports of unpaid bonuses and tensions within the team.
Nigeria's coach, Éric Chelle, remained tight-lipped on these issues, directing inquiries to the Nigeria Football Federation. He emphasized his focus on the match, underscoring his commitment to the pitch, not the controversies.
Reports suggest Osimhen nearly left the team after a spat with teammate Ademola Lookman. Both players downplayed the incident, emphasizing teamwork. Nigeria, a three-time champion, eyes victory to offset the disappointment of missing the World Cup.
