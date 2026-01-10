Left Menu

Thrills and Challenges in the World of Sports

This summary highlights recent sports developments including Wrexham's FA Cup win, Bobby Petrino's hiring as UNC's offensive coordinator, Max Kepler's suspension for PED use, and potential surgery for Anthony Davis. Additionally, signings, PGA Tour changes, and a Pacers victory punctuate a dynamic sports landscape.

Updated: 10-01-2026 05:20 IST
Thrills and Challenges in the World of Sports
In a thrilling FA Cup clash, second-tier Wrexham, backed by Hollywood, upset Nottingham Forest on penalties after a gripping 3-3 draw, marking a historic win over a Premier League team for the first time in 26 years. Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was the star, saving Forest's crucial fifth penalty.

In coaching news, North Carolina has officially hired Bobby Petrino as their offensive coordinator. Head Coach Bill Belichick announced Petrino's hiring to address the team's underwhelming offensive performance last season, where they ranked near the bottom in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Major League Baseball announced an 80-game suspension for outfielder Max Kepler following his positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug epitrenbolone. This suspension is a significant setback for the free agent looking to secure a place in a team.

