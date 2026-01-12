Sri Lanka Triumphs in Rain-Hit Thriller to Level Series Against Pakistan

In a thrilling contest obstructed by rain, Sri Lanka managed to defeat Pakistan by 14 runs in the third T20I, equalizing the series 1-1. The match, held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, was reduced to 12 overs per side after Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first.

Sri Lanka's innings had an unstable start with early wickets, but the middle order, led by captain Dasun Shanaka, with a rapid 34 off nine balls, and aided by Janith Liyanage and Kamil Mishara, pushed their total to a formidable 160/6. Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr claimed wickets but conceded a costly 54 runs.

Pakistan's reply was unstable as they quickly fell to 67/3. A valiant effort by Mohammad Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay seemed promising, but ultimately, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga's four wickets and strategic bowling efforts sealed Pakistan's fate, restricting them to 146/8. The series excitement now shifts to the decisive third contest after the second was washed out by rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)