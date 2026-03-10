Left Menu

India Set to Host Major International Archery Tournaments Once Again

India is gearing up to host international archery events after 22 years, with Delhi securing the Asia Cup's second leg in 2027. Ahmedabad will host the Asian Para Archery Championships this year, and Kolkata is set for the South Asian Archery Championships in 2026. Various other international events are also on the horizon.

For the first time in 22 years, India is set to host a major international archery competition. Delhi has been awarded the second leg of the Asia Cup in 2027, following the approvals from World Archery Asia during a recent meeting. The last significant archery tournament in the country was the Asian Archery Championships, held in Delhi back in 2005.

World Archery Asia president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, on a three-day visit to Kolkata, discussed the hosting of forthcoming tournaments with Archery Association of India secretary general Virendra Sachdeva. Chapol expressed confidence that Delhi would efficiently host the event, and mentioned considering it as the venue for the Commonwealth Archery Championships next year.

Additionally, Ahmedabad will host the Asian Para Archery Championships in September, while Kolkata is slated to host the South Asian Archery Championships in 2026. This marks a significant revival for archery in India, as the country prepares for a demanding year with various international competitions lined up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

