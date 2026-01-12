Left Menu

ISPL: Bridging Dreams and Reality in Indian Cricket

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is emerging as a vital link between amateur and professional cricket in India. Success stories like those of Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and Irfan Umair illustrate how the league provides opportunities for players to advance. Led by key figures including Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL plans to expand further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is establishing itself as a crucial pathway for amateur cricketers to enter the professional arena, says league commissioner Suraj Samat. Players like Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and Irfan Umair have achieved significant milestones through the league, underscoring its growing impact on Indian cricket.

Dalhor was selected as a net bowler for IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders due to his ISPL performances, while Umair debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in 2025. Samat highlights the league's role in providing a structured platform for amateur talent to gain visibility and opportunities at higher levels.

Backed by iconic figures like Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL started with six teams and has expanded to eight in its third season. With plans to grow to 32 teams, the league offers financial incentives, including a lucrative prize pool, and aims to nurture future cricket stars by offering them a stage to shine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

