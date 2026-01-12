Left Menu

Pioneering Spirits: Bhagat and Kadam Gear Up for 2026 Season at Egypt Para Badminton International

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam kick-off their 2026 international badminton season at the Egypt Para Badminton International in Cairo. Competing in both singles and doubles, the pair emphasizes rhythm and consistency, aiming to set a strong tone for the year with early-season insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:35 IST
Pioneering Spirits: Bhagat and Kadam Gear Up for 2026 Season at Egypt Para Badminton International
  • Country:
  • India

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are set to commence their 2026 international season at the Egypt Para Badminton International, held in Cairo. The competition, which begins on Tuesday and concludes on January 18, marks a pivotal start for these athletes.

Both Bhagat and Kadam are slated to compete in the men's singles and doubles categories, specifically in SL3 and SL4. With a robust international presence anticipated, the tournament promises invaluable exposure as the new season unfolds.

Bhagat emphasized the vital role of starting the year with high-profile tournaments like Egypt's, noting the importance of discipline and strategic preparation. Kadam echoed these sentiments, focusing on consistency and performance enhancements to gauge their standing and identify areas needing improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global
3
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Vic...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026