Pioneering Spirits: Bhagat and Kadam Gear Up for 2026 Season at Egypt Para Badminton International
Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam kick-off their 2026 international badminton season at the Egypt Para Badminton International in Cairo. Competing in both singles and doubles, the pair emphasizes rhythm and consistency, aiming to set a strong tone for the year with early-season insights.
- Country:
- India
Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are set to commence their 2026 international season at the Egypt Para Badminton International, held in Cairo. The competition, which begins on Tuesday and concludes on January 18, marks a pivotal start for these athletes.
Both Bhagat and Kadam are slated to compete in the men's singles and doubles categories, specifically in SL3 and SL4. With a robust international presence anticipated, the tournament promises invaluable exposure as the new season unfolds.
Bhagat emphasized the vital role of starting the year with high-profile tournaments like Egypt's, noting the importance of discipline and strategic preparation. Kadam echoed these sentiments, focusing on consistency and performance enhancements to gauge their standing and identify areas needing improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)