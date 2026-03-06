Left Menu

Lufthansa Flight Diverted to Cairo Amid Riyadh Airspace Closure

A Lufthansa flight from Munich to Riyadh was diverted to Cairo due to a temporary airspace closure above Riyadh. Passengers were rebooked onto alternative flights. The flight was scheduled to resume to Riyadh and return to Munich following airspace reopening, expected to land on Saturday morning.

Updated: 06-03-2026 18:11 IST
A Lufthansa flight bound for Riyadh was unexpectedly diverted to Cairo for safety reasons, revealed the airline's CEO, Carsten Spohr, on Friday. The incident occurred due to the temporary closure of Riyadh's airspace.

The flight, which commenced its journey from Munich on Thursday evening at 2045 GMT as scheduled, faced rerouting mid-air. According to the airline, necessary arrangements were made to rebook passengers onto alternative flights from Cairo.

Upon the reopening of Riyadh's airspace, the aircraft is slated to proceed to its destination on Friday evening before returning to Munich, with an anticipated landing on Saturday morning at 0600 GMT.

