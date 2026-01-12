Bangladesh Cricket Board's Venue Demand Faces ICC's Firm Stance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday indicated it is unlikely to accept Bangladesh's request to change the venue for its T20 World Cup matches in India. This follows an assessment report that placed the threat perception as 'low.'

According to ICC sources, their risk assessment report does not flag any specific threat to the Bangladesh team. The report contradicts claims by Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul, who had linked Mustafizur Rahman's team inclusion as a contributing factor to an 'overall threat.' Bangladesh is scheduled to play four league stage matches in India starting February 7.

"The ICC's independent risk assessments, performed by internationally recognized security experts, show Bangladesh can participate in scheduled matches in India," an ICC source disclosed. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's attempts to relocate matches continue, despite ICC maintaining existing plans in collaboration with the BCCI and local authorities.