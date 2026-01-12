Left Menu

India Kicks Off Journey in SAFF Futsal Championship

The Indian men's futsal team is gearing up to face Bangladesh in their first match of the inaugural SAFF Futsal Championship. Under the guidance of coach Reza Kordi, the team aims for competitiveness and progress, building on their recent historical win against Mongolia. Matches will be held in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nonthaburi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:27 IST
The Indian men's futsal team is set to compete against Bangladesh in their opening match of the SAFF Futsal Championship. The tournament, a significant event for the region, begins this Wednesday.

During a pre-tournament press conference, India's head coach Reza Kordi emphasized the team's focus on competitiveness and long-term development. Since taking charge for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers last year, Kordi has directed his efforts towards establishing India as a strong contender in South Asian futsal.

Kordi, originally from Iran, praised the organization by SAFF and the Football Association of Thailand, highlighting India's rigorous preparation in Bengaluru. Following their historical victory against Mongolia, India welcomes back eight key players for this championship, which will crown its first-ever champion after seven rounds of matches in Thailand.

