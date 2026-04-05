Left Menu

Australia Thrashes India in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026

In the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026, Australia defeated India 5-0 at the Pathum Thani Stadium. Skye Halmarick's hat-trick and additional goals from Danella Brutus and Daisy Brown secured the win. Despite a spirited early performance, India struggled and now must win against Chinese Taipei to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathumthani | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:36 IST
Australia Thrashes India in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India faced a tough 0-5 defeat against Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match held at Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday. The match saw Skye Halmarick score a hat-trick, with Danella Brutus and Daisy Brown adding to the tally for Australia.

This result places India at the bottom of Group C, leaving them with no points from two games. However, a victory in their upcoming final group-stage match against Chinese Taipei could still propel them into the knockout rounds.

Despite the heavy loss, India started the game energetically, creating early counter-attacks. In a closely contested first half, the Young Matildas capitalized on opportunities, pulling ahead following a penalty and subsequently built an insurmountable lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis Unfolds As Israeli Offensive Devastates Lebanon's Health System Again

Crisis Unfolds As Israeli Offensive Devastates Lebanon's Health System Again

 Lebanon
2
Wipro Secures $1 Billion Transformation Deal with Olam Group

Wipro Secures $1 Billion Transformation Deal with Olam Group

 India
3
Indian Auto Sector Drives to New Heights with Record Sales in FY26

Indian Auto Sector Drives to New Heights with Record Sales in FY26

 India
4
Unveiling Multi-Crore GST Fraud Rackets: Arrests Made in Meerut and Bahraich

Unveiling Multi-Crore GST Fraud Rackets: Arrests Made in Meerut and Bahraich

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026