Australia Thrashes India in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026

India faced a tough 0-5 defeat against Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match held at Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday. The match saw Skye Halmarick score a hat-trick, with Danella Brutus and Daisy Brown adding to the tally for Australia.

This result places India at the bottom of Group C, leaving them with no points from two games. However, a victory in their upcoming final group-stage match against Chinese Taipei could still propel them into the knockout rounds.

Despite the heavy loss, India started the game energetically, creating early counter-attacks. In a closely contested first half, the Young Matildas capitalized on opportunities, pulling ahead following a penalty and subsequently built an insurmountable lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)