Australia Thrashes India in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026
In the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026, Australia defeated India 5-0 at the Pathum Thani Stadium. Skye Halmarick's hat-trick and additional goals from Danella Brutus and Daisy Brown secured the win. Despite a spirited early performance, India struggled and now must win against Chinese Taipei to advance.
India faced a tough 0-5 defeat against Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match held at Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday. The match saw Skye Halmarick score a hat-trick, with Danella Brutus and Daisy Brown adding to the tally for Australia.
This result places India at the bottom of Group C, leaving them with no points from two games. However, a victory in their upcoming final group-stage match against Chinese Taipei could still propel them into the knockout rounds.
Despite the heavy loss, India started the game energetically, creating early counter-attacks. In a closely contested first half, the Young Matildas capitalized on opportunities, pulling ahead following a penalty and subsequently built an insurmountable lead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- India
- AFC
- Women's Asian Cup
- Australia
- Halmarick
- defeat
- football
- Pathum Thani
- Skye Halmarick
- Matildas
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