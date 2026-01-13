Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Bats for Bathinda Premier League and Split Coaching Debate

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh celebrates the Bathinda Premier League launch, emphasizing its potential to nurture talent. He also comments on the challenges of coaching the Indian cricket team, suggesting that split coaching should be considered if necessary, amidst India's cricket scene dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:38 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has endorsed the launch of the Bathinda Premier League, underscoring its potential to offer playing opportunities to many aspiring cricketers. He commended the Punjab government and the Punjab Cricket Association for their initiative, expressing his delight at being part of the event.

Speaking with reporters, the retired off-spinner congratulated the Punjab Government, Mayor of Bathinda, and PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta for the league's inception. Harbhajan noted that this development will open doors for numerous players to showcase their talent.

Additionally, Harbhajan addressed the prospects of split coaching for the Indian cricket team. In light of India's recent performance against South Africa, he highlighted the pressures of coaching in India, advocating patience and the consideration of split coaching strategies as a potential future approach.

