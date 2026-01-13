Britain Eyes Record Medal Haul at Milano-Cortina Olympics

Britain is setting ambitious targets for the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics, aiming to secure between four to eight medals, surpassing previous Winter Games achievements. This follows the collection of only two medals in Beijing four years ago, but with an impressive tally of 21 world championship medals this cycle, expectations are high.

UK Sport, responsible for allocating £32.5 million ($43.75 million) to winter sports bodies, has set a range instead of a specific medal target in collaboration with these bodies. Kate Baker, UK Sport's Director of Performance and People, expressed strong confidence in the athletes' form and podium performances, predicting a competitive presence at the Games.

The most promising medal hopes lie within sliding and curling, disciplines that have historically yielded success for Britain. Despite funding reductions, athletes in snow sports remain strong contenders, as exemplified by Mia Brookes' gold in slopestyle at the 2023 world championships and Charlotte Banks' silver in snowboard cross.

