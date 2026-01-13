Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League match. Returning to Mumbai's lineup is Hayley Matthews, replacing the ailing Nat Sciver-Brunt. Debutant Ayush Soni will play for Gujarat in place of the injured Anushka Sharma.

Harmanpreet Kaur

In a highly-anticipated Women's Premier League matchup, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday.

Mumbai made a strategic change by bringing back Hayley Matthews to replace Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is currently indisposed.

For Gujarat Giants, Ayush Soni will make his debut, stepping in for the injured Anushka Sharma. Fans are expecting a thrilling contest as the teams showcase their talent.

