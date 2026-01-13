Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL
Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League match. Returning to Mumbai's lineup is Hayley Matthews, replacing the ailing Nat Sciver-Brunt. Debutant Ayush Soni will play for Gujarat in place of the injured Anushka Sharma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:17 IST
In a highly-anticipated Women's Premier League matchup, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday.
Mumbai made a strategic change by bringing back Hayley Matthews to replace Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is currently indisposed.
For Gujarat Giants, Ayush Soni will make his debut, stepping in for the injured Anushka Sharma. Fans are expecting a thrilling contest as the teams showcase their talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)