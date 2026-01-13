Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

In a highly-anticipated Women's Premier League matchup, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday.

Mumbai made a strategic change by bringing back Hayley Matthews to replace Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is currently indisposed.

For Gujarat Giants, Ayush Soni will make his debut, stepping in for the injured Anushka Sharma. Fans are expecting a thrilling contest as the teams showcase their talent.

