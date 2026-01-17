Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricketers Request T20 World Cup Venue Swap

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the ICC to switch its national team with Ireland’s so that Bangladesh can play their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka instead of India, citing security concerns. ICC delegates visited Dhaka to discuss security measures but Bangladesh remains firm on its demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to swap its T20 World Cup group with Ireland's, moving Bangladesh's matches from India to Sri Lanka. The BCB raised security concerns and expressed preference for playing in Colombo and Pallekele.

ICC representatives traveled to Dhaka to discuss the issue, highlighting security arrangements in India to persuade the BCB to stick to the original schedule. The BCB remains keen on the change, citing a government-backed security advisory and past incidents as driving factors.

Despite concerns, the ICC seems hesitant to make such significant changes close to the tournament date. Discussions between the BCB and ICC are set to continue, focusing on identifying a mutual solution with minimal logistical disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

