Bangladesh Cricketers Request T20 World Cup Venue Swap

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to swap its T20 World Cup group with Ireland's, moving Bangladesh's matches from India to Sri Lanka. The BCB raised security concerns and expressed preference for playing in Colombo and Pallekele.

ICC representatives traveled to Dhaka to discuss the issue, highlighting security arrangements in India to persuade the BCB to stick to the original schedule. The BCB remains keen on the change, citing a government-backed security advisory and past incidents as driving factors.

Despite concerns, the ICC seems hesitant to make such significant changes close to the tournament date. Discussions between the BCB and ICC are set to continue, focusing on identifying a mutual solution with minimal logistical disruption.

