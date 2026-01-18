Atle Lie McGrath Triumphs in Wengen: A Slalom Showdown

Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath clinched his second World Cup slalom victory of the season, edging past Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in Wengen on Sunday.

McGrath, who led after the first run, maintained his composure, securing the win by 0.47 seconds under pressure from his former teammate, Pinheiro Braathen, who finished a close second.

The win places McGrath atop the World Cup slalom standings as the competition moves to Kitzbuehel next weekend for a slalom, super-G, and downhill race lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)