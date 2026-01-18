Left Menu

Atle Lie McGrath secured his second World Cup slalom victory in Wengen, outpacing Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. McGrath led from the first run and maintained his composure, winning by 0.47 seconds. The victory propelled him to the top of the World Cup slalom standings. Next races will be in Kitzbuehel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:54 IST
Atle Lie McGrath Triumphs in Wengen: A Slalom Showdown

Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath clinched his second World Cup slalom victory of the season, edging past Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in Wengen on Sunday.

McGrath, who led after the first run, maintained his composure, securing the win by 0.47 seconds under pressure from his former teammate, Pinheiro Braathen, who finished a close second.

The win places McGrath atop the World Cup slalom standings as the competition moves to Kitzbuehel next weekend for a slalom, super-G, and downhill race lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

