Venus Williams: Record-Breaking Australian Open at Age 45

Venus Williams has cemented her legacy yet again, becoming the oldest woman, at 45, to play in an Australian Open singles main draw. Despite entering on a wild card and being ranked No. 576, the seven-time major champion showcased her tenacity and skill.

Facing Olga Danilovic, Williams initially seemed poised to claim her first-round victory, leading 4-0 in the final set. However, Danilovic's impressive returns turned the match, closing with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

Undaunted, Williams, who debuted at the Australian Open back in 1998, remains committed to her game. Alongside husband Andrea Preti, she now shifts her focus to doubles, determined to continue her career with the same fervor.

