Lin Chun-Yi and An Se Young Triumph at India Open 2023

Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei clinched his first Super 750 men's singles title at the India Open 2023, delivering a formidable performance against Jonatan Christie. Ranked 12th, Lin showcased resilience with a 21-10, 21-18 victory, improving from an early exit at the Malaysia Open.

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se Young underlined her dominance by defeating China's Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-11. The top seed effortlessly maneuvered the court, closing the match with precision to secure her second title of the season.

This year's India Open also spotlighted stunning wins in doubles events, including triumphs by China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, and a remarkable comeback by Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. The mixed doubles saw Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran edging out their Danish opponents in a fierce contest.