Martinez's Invitation: Answering Critics with Class
After being mocked by Paul Scholes before a major derby match, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez invited the club legend to his home to discuss matters face-to-face. Ignoring the criticism, Martinez excelled in the game, helping his team to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.
Lisandro Martinez, a defender for Manchester United, extended a personal invite to club legend Paul Scholes for a face-to-face chat at his residence. This comes in the wake of Scholes' pre-match criticism prior to United's impressive 2-0 derby win against Manchester City.
On a podcast, Scholes, along with former United player Nicky Butt, made dismissive remarks about Martinez's ability to handle City's striker, Erling Haaland. Butt humorously suggested that Haaland would effortlessly overpower Martinez.
However, Martinez shrugged off the criticism, stating it held no sway over his motivation, which is fueled by family rather than public commentary. Post-match, Scholes congratulated Martinez, humorously requesting tea without sugar for their prospective meeting.
