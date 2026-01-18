Left Menu

Martinez's Invitation: Answering Critics with Class

After being mocked by Paul Scholes before a major derby match, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez invited the club legend to his home to discuss matters face-to-face. Ignoring the criticism, Martinez excelled in the game, helping his team to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:46 IST
Martinez's Invitation: Answering Critics with Class
Lisandro Martinez
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lisandro Martinez, a defender for Manchester United, extended a personal invite to club legend Paul Scholes for a face-to-face chat at his residence. This comes in the wake of Scholes' pre-match criticism prior to United's impressive 2-0 derby win against Manchester City.

On a podcast, Scholes, along with former United player Nicky Butt, made dismissive remarks about Martinez's ability to handle City's striker, Erling Haaland. Butt humorously suggested that Haaland would effortlessly overpower Martinez.

However, Martinez shrugged off the criticism, stating it held no sway over his motivation, which is fueled by family rather than public commentary. Post-match, Scholes congratulated Martinez, humorously requesting tea without sugar for their prospective meeting.

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026