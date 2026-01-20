Left Menu

Amelia Valverde Takes Charge: A New Era for Indian Women's Football

Amelia Valverde, former Costa Rican national team coach, has been appointed head coach of India's senior women's football team. She aims to lead the team successfully in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, bringing with her a wealth of experience in international competitions and a renowned coaching staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:04 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the appointment of Amelia Valverde from Costa Rica as the new head coach for the Indian senior women's football team. Valverde arrives with an impressive résumé, having formerly guided the Costa Rican national team.

Valverde, aged 39, has joined the Indian squad in Antalya as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, scheduled for March. She will be working alongside existing staff members Crispin Chettri, Priya PV, and Mario Aguiar. Valverde made history as the longest-serving coach for Costa Rica, participating in two FIFA Women's World Cups.

She brings unique insights into international football, having led Costa Rica to several medal-winning performances in regional contests. Valverde's coaching tenure at CF Monterrey in Mexico was marked by a historic double championship, earning her the Mexican Balón de Oro award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

