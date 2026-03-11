Gujarat Titans Strengthen Coaching Arsenal with Vijay Dahiya’s Appointment

In a strategic move to bolster their coaching staff, the Gujarat Titans have announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as Assistant Coach. This addition precedes the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, according to a press release. Dahiya brings a wealth of experience, having played in 19 ODIs and two Tests for India and enjoyed a prosperous domestic career with Delhi. Transitioning into coaching, he led Delhi to a Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season, establishing a notable coaching career across domestic and IPL teams.

The Gujarat Titans' coaching lineup further strengthens with the inclusion of former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden as Batting Coach. Since their 2022 debut, the Titans have become one of the IPL's most dependable teams, securing playoff spots in three out of four seasons and clinching the championship in their inaugural year. With a formidable coaching structure in place, the former champions aim to enhance their track record as they gear up for IPL 2026.

The schedule for the initial phase of IPL 2026, commencing March 28 and ending April 12, was declared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. The full tournament schedule will be disclosed once dates for state assembly elections are announced. This 19th edition of the T20 league will kick off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament features 20 matches across 10 venues, including multiple double-header days.

(With inputs from agencies.)