Delhi Superheros Triumph in Thrilling ISPL Season 3 Clash

Delhi Superheros defeated Chennai Singams by four wickets in a high-stakes Indian Street Premier League match. Despite a stunning spell by Chennai captain Ankur Singh, Delhi chased down the target of 88, led by Padmesh Mhatre's unbeaten 25 off six balls, clinching victory with nine balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:14 IST
Delhi Superheros claimed a thrilling four-wicket victory over Chennai Singams in a high-octane Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 encounter on Tuesday. The match, characterized by individual brilliance, saw Delhi chase down a target of 88 runs in just 8.3 overs.

Chennai captain Ankur Singh set the game alight with a remarkable bowling performance, securing four wickets for a mere four runs, shaking the Delhi middle order. However, his efforts weren't enough to halt Delhi's progress, as Padmesh Mhatre's dazzling unbeaten 25 off six balls turned the tide in Delhi's favor.

Chennai had earlier posted a total of 87/7, but Delhi's bowlers, led by Sahil Longale and Aakash Singh, restricted the scoring effectively. Despite the late burst and Singh's heroics, Delhi's aggressive approach in the middle overs sealed their victory with nine balls remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

