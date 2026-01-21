Exciting Advances in Tennis as Top Seeds Progress in Australian Open

On an exhilarating Wednesday at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, two of the top three women's seeds, progressed to the third round.

In a display of impressive skill and determination, Sabalenka defeated Bai Zhouxuan 6-3, 6-1, while No. 3 seed Gauff secured a decisive victory over Olga Danilovic with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, top-seeded male competitor Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging match against Yannick Hanfmann but emerged victorious with scores of 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2, edging closer to securing his first Melbourne Park title.

(With inputs from agencies.)