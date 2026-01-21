Exciting Advances in Tennis as Top Seeds Progress in Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff reached the third round of the Australian Open, with men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz joining them. Sabalenka defeated Bai Zhouxuan, while Gauff triumphed over Olga Danilovic. Alcaraz overcame Yannick Hanfmann. The competition remains intense as players aim for the Grand Slam titles.
On an exhilarating Wednesday at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, two of the top three women's seeds, progressed to the third round.
In a display of impressive skill and determination, Sabalenka defeated Bai Zhouxuan 6-3, 6-1, while No. 3 seed Gauff secured a decisive victory over Olga Danilovic with a 6-2, 6-2 win.
Meanwhile, top-seeded male competitor Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging match against Yannick Hanfmann but emerged victorious with scores of 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2, edging closer to securing his first Melbourne Park title.
