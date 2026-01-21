Left Menu

Exciting Advances in Tennis as Top Seeds Progress in Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff reached the third round of the Australian Open, with men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz joining them. Sabalenka defeated Bai Zhouxuan, while Gauff triumphed over Olga Danilovic. Alcaraz overcame Yannick Hanfmann. The competition remains intense as players aim for the Grand Slam titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:22 IST
Exciting Advances in Tennis as Top Seeds Progress in Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On an exhilarating Wednesday at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, two of the top three women's seeds, progressed to the third round.

In a display of impressive skill and determination, Sabalenka defeated Bai Zhouxuan 6-3, 6-1, while No. 3 seed Gauff secured a decisive victory over Olga Danilovic with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, top-seeded male competitor Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging match against Yannick Hanfmann but emerged victorious with scores of 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2, edging closer to securing his first Melbourne Park title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

 India
2
Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

 Israel
3
Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

 Global
4
CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026