In a notable World Baseball Classic game, Samurai Japan clinched a 9-0 victory against the Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome. The star-studded game saw Munetaka Murakami and Ukyo Shuto hit monumental home runs, ensuring Japan's dominance.

Absent from the lineup was Japan's superstar Shohei Ohtani, taking time to preserve his arm following recent surgeries. Nonetheless, he has proven to be a force at bat in earlier WBC games and continues to draw the eyes of fans worldwide.

For Czech starter Ondrej Satoria, the game was bittersweet. Despite holding Japan scoreless initially, a late-game surge from Japan changed the outcome. The electrician-turned-pitcher vowed to support his Czech teammates even as he steps back from international play.

(With inputs from agencies.)