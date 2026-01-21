Left Menu

Liverpool and Barcelona Aim for Last-Minute Champions League Spot

Liverpool and Barcelona are struggling to secure their places in the Champions League round of 16. Both clubs, past top performers, are currently outside the automatic qualification spots. Liverpool faces Marseille, possibly boosted by Mohamed Salah's return, while Barcelona competes against Slavia Prague.

Liverpool and Barcelona are in a race against time to secure their automatic spots in the Champions League round of 16. With just two rounds left in the league phase, the English and Spanish champions find themselves outside the advancing eight, facing a potential playoff route.

Liverpool, who topped the league phase last year before falling to Paris Saint-Germain, travels to Marseille needing a win. The Merseyside club could gain an advantage with the return of star player Mohamed Salah from international duty. Salah's comeback comes at a critical time as Liverpool looks to compensate for injuries to Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, runners-up last season, performs a similar chase as they head to Slavia Prague. Chelsea's new coach Liam Rosenior prepares for his inaugural Champions League clash at home against Pafos, following his success with Strasbourg. Bayern Munich, a favorite for this season, hosts Union Saint-Gilloise.

