SETU 2026 Conclave: Crafting the Future of Sports Education in India

The Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education will host the 'SETU 2026' conclave to discuss the future of sports education in India. Bringing together policymakers and industry experts, the event aims to integrate sports sciences and modern coaching into academic curricula, culminating in the SETU 2026 Declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior is set to host the 'SETU 2026' conclave under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This two-day event will kick off on Friday, gathering eminent administrators, coaches, academicians, and sports scientists to chart the future of sports education in India.

The conclave seeks to bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, sports administrators, and industry experts, to deliberate on integrating sports sciences, coaching, skill development, and academics into a cohesive framework. This integration is crucial for developing a robust sports ecosystem aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Discussions during the conclave will lead to the SETU 2026 Declaration, aiming to establish a shared vision for sports education in India. The actionable framework will align with national development goals, including the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, as stated by the Sports Authority of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

