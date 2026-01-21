Left Menu

Sai Praneeth: From Badminton Star to Domestic Coaching Advocate

Former World Championships medallist B Sai Praneeth transitions from competing internationally to coaching at India’s Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. After his retirement and a coaching stint in the US, Praneeth is now part of India’s national coaching structure, aiming to enhance domestic badminton coaching capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:15 IST
Sai Praneeth: From Badminton Star to Domestic Coaching Advocate
Sai Praneeth
  • Country:
  • India

B Sai Praneeth, a former World Championships medallist, has returned to India as a coach at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, signaling a shift from international engagements to contributing to India's high-performance system.

The 33-year-old retired from international badminton in 2024 and will accompany the Indian team at the USD 250,000 Thailand Masters Super 300, marking his first assignment with the national squad as a coach.

Praneeth's return is part of a broader strategy to enhance domestic coaching, reducing dependency on foreign coaches. His application to become a formal part of India's coaching system is with the Sports Authority of India, aiming to strengthen homegrown coaching pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026