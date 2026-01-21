Sai Praneeth: From Badminton Star to Domestic Coaching Advocate

B Sai Praneeth, a former World Championships medallist, has returned to India as a coach at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, signaling a shift from international engagements to contributing to India's high-performance system.

The 33-year-old retired from international badminton in 2024 and will accompany the Indian team at the USD 250,000 Thailand Masters Super 300, marking his first assignment with the national squad as a coach.

Praneeth's return is part of a broader strategy to enhance domestic coaching, reducing dependency on foreign coaches. His application to become a formal part of India's coaching system is with the Sports Authority of India, aiming to strengthen homegrown coaching pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)