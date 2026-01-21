Tamil Nadu Dragons Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against Ranchi Royals

The Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons emerged victorious over the Ranchi Royals with a 4-2 win in a dramatic shootout at the Men's Hockey India League. The pulsating match, which ended 3-3 at full time, saw both teams displaying formidable skill and tenacity on the field.

The Dragons' triumph secured them the bonus point for the shootout, while the Royals' performance ensured their second-place finish on the points table. This has now set the stage for a thrilling Qualifier 1 face-off with the Kalinga Lancers on Friday, according to a statement from HIL. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Toofans have secured their playoff berth, while JSW Soorma Hockey Club faces a must-win challenge against SG Pipers with a significant goal margin required to advance.

Tom Boon shone for the Royals with two goals, complementing Mandeep Singh's early strike. On the Dragons' side, Blake Govers stood out with a brace, alongside a goal from Karthi Selvam. The shootout saw Nathan Ephraums, Govers, Uttam Singh, and Tom Craig successfully converting for the Dragons, ensuring their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)