Thrilling Contests Unfold at Australian Open's Fifth Day
The Australian Open's fifth day features top players like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Naomi Osaka. Highlight matches occur at Melbourne Park's main courts, including the 'Battle of Lorenzos' and Djokovic facing Francesco Maestrelli. Partly sunny weather adds excitement to a day filled with high-stakes tennis action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 05:58 IST
The Australian Open's fifth day saw the courts of Melbourne Park come alive as world-renowned athletes battled for victory despite partly sunny conditions.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner pursued his third title against James Duckworth, while Novak Djokovic took on Francesco Maestrelli earlier in Rod Laver Arena.
In other notable matches, the lively 'Battle of Lorenzos' occurred, and the stars like Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, and Naomi Osaka added to the day's gripping tennis spectacle.
(With inputs from agencies.)