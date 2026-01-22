Madison Keys Rallies to Victory at Australian Open

In an intense showdown at the Australian Open, defending champion Madison Keys battled through initial uncertainties to advance to the third round. She defeated fellow American Ashlyn Krueger with a score of 6-1, 7-5 in Melbourne Park on Thursday.

The victory, while eventually commanding, showcased Keys' ongoing struggle with consistency. At 30, she still faced challenges, having labored through her opening match against Ukrainian newcomer Oleksandra Oliynykova. Keys displayed remarkable skill in the first set, securing it in just 23 minutes and showcasing seven winners.

However, the second set revealed a more vulnerable side. Errors, particularly double faults, allowed the 21-year-old Krueger to take a significant lead. Yet, displaying her signature tenacity, Keys rallied to win five consecutive games, sealing her triumph in a thrilling finish.