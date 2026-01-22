Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open
The fifth day of the Australian Open witnessed intense competition, with Lorenzo Musetti triumphing over Lorenzo Sonego and former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova advancing to the third round. Exciting matches included defending champion Madison Keys overcoming Ashlyn Krueger, and Jessica Pegula defeating McCartney Kessler.
The fifth day at the Australian Open offered a mix of thrilling upsets and dominant performances. Lorenzo Musetti, seeded fifth, put on an impressive display against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory. Despite a solid start, Sonego struggled physically by the end.
In other matches, former world number one Karolina Pliskova made a successful comeback after surgery, defeating Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-4 to progress further. Meanwhile, Australian wild cards faced tough challenges, with Rinky Hijikata and Dane Sweeny bowing out against higher-ranked opponents.
The spotlight was also on defending champion Madison Keys, who outplayed Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to secure her spot in the third round. Jessica Pegula continued her strong form, overpowering McCartney Kessler in a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win.