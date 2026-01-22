Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open

The fifth day at the Australian Open offered a mix of thrilling upsets and dominant performances. Lorenzo Musetti, seeded fifth, put on an impressive display against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory. Despite a solid start, Sonego struggled physically by the end.

In other matches, former world number one Karolina Pliskova made a successful comeback after surgery, defeating Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-4 to progress further. Meanwhile, Australian wild cards faced tough challenges, with Rinky Hijikata and Dane Sweeny bowing out against higher-ranked opponents.

The spotlight was also on defending champion Madison Keys, who outplayed Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to secure her spot in the third round. Jessica Pegula continued her strong form, overpowering McCartney Kessler in a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win.