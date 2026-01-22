Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open

The fifth day of the Australian Open witnessed intense competition, with Lorenzo Musetti triumphing over Lorenzo Sonego and former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova advancing to the third round. Exciting matches included defending champion Madison Keys overcoming Ashlyn Krueger, and Jessica Pegula defeating McCartney Kessler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:19 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Fifth Day at Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fifth day at the Australian Open offered a mix of thrilling upsets and dominant performances. Lorenzo Musetti, seeded fifth, put on an impressive display against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory. Despite a solid start, Sonego struggled physically by the end.

In other matches, former world number one Karolina Pliskova made a successful comeback after surgery, defeating Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-4 to progress further. Meanwhile, Australian wild cards faced tough challenges, with Rinky Hijikata and Dane Sweeny bowing out against higher-ranked opponents.

The spotlight was also on defending champion Madison Keys, who outplayed Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to secure her spot in the third round. Jessica Pegula continued her strong form, overpowering McCartney Kessler in a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win.

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026