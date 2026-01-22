Left Menu

Szoboszlai's Clever Strike: Liverpool's Breakthrough Against Marseille

Dominik Szoboszlai's innovative free kick gave Liverpool a decisive lead in their 3-0 Champions League victory over Marseille. Szoboszlai's low shot under the Marseille wall thwarted their defensive strategy. The lead extended in the second half with a Rulli own goal and Cody Gakpo's late finish.

Updated: 22-01-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:20 IST
Dominik Szoboszlai's ingenious free kick allowed Liverpool to secure an advantageous lead against Marseille in the Champions League.

His low strike, executed just before halftime, caught Marseille's defenders off guard, disrupting their defensive wall and sailing past goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. This remarkable goal turned the game in Liverpool's favor early on.

In the second half, Liverpool continued to dominate. Marseille's woes were compounded by a Gerónimo Rulli own goal and a stoppage-time finish by substitute Cody Gakpo, sealing a 3-0 win for the English side.

