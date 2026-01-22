Pitch Perfect: How SA20 Prepares Players for T20 World Cup Challenges

The slow and tricky pitches in the ongoing SA20 tournament may have faced criticism, but South African cricket legend Shaun Pollock believes they are molding players to tackle the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. With matches commencing on February 7, these pitch conditions mirror the expected spinning surfaces at the World Cup, providing vital preparatory experience for teams.

Pollock, Pretoria Capitals' assistant coach, remarked post-match on the significance of these challenging surfaces. Despite injuries and batsmen struggling to hit big scores, the Pretoria Capitals triumphed over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Bryce Parsons emerged as a standout performer, clinching a seven-wicket win to secure a spot in the SA20 final.

Reflecting on the team's success, Pollock acknowledged challenges like a fragile top order while praising contributions from players like Parsons. Working alongside head coach Sourav Ganguly, Pollock emphasized the importance of backing and trusting the players, despite inevitable hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)